Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Jo Ann Pavelka Obituary
Jo Ann Pavelka

Portland - Jo Ann Pavelka, 79, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1939. Jo Ann enjoyed family, traveling, her ceramic shop, and her dog Duke.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joe G. and Evelyn Baker, and twin sister Jane E. Taylor.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 44 years, Albin C. Pavelka; brother Robert E. Baker; children Jane Ann Howard, Robert (Sandra) Howard, Vanessa (Dean) Mueller; grandsons Robert M. (Krista) Howard, Mark P. Howard; great-grandchildren Darian Pavelka, Taylor Mueller, Dillon Mueller, Adam Mueller, Charlie Howard, Riley Howard; great-great-granddaughter Teagan Scally. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday April 19, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Chapel service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Burial to follow to Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564 www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 18, 2019
