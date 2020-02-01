|
Jo Anne Dean
Corpus Christi - Jo Anne Dean, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Jo Anne was born in Kingsville, Texas on September 29, 1951 to John Bradford Burris and Leta Frances Reagan. She graduated from the Nursing Aide program at Bee County College in 1983. Jo Anne spent her life providing home health care to numerous patients and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cat Beau.
Jo Anne is survived by her sister Doris Cook of League City, Texas, brothers Richard Golden of Jasper, Texas and George Golden of Robstown, Texas, sons Steven Moore and David Dean of Corpus Christi, Texas, daughters Donna Dean-Zavala of Rocklin, California, Susan Renae Yoder of Austin, Texas, and Jennifer Dean of Houston, Texas, and 9 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Kingsville, Texas in the near future. A separate announcement will be made once details are finalized.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020