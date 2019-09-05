Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Dobie Funeral Home Chapel
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Benys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Benys


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Benys Obituary
Jo Benys

Corpus Christi -

Jo Lynne "Jodie" Benys born July 27, 1946 in McAllen, TX. Long time resident of Corpus Christi, TX. She worked and retired from the Naval Air Station. Jodie volunteered for many years at Driscoll Children's Hospital after retirement. Jodie enjoyed travel, baking, crocheting, fishing and hunting. Survived by her brother James "Skip" Wizorek, Niece Shannon Vinson, Great Niece Shanay Vinson, and dear Friends Victor and Liz Moreno.

Preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Mary Wizorek.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Driscoll Children's hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment at 11 a.m. in Sandia Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.