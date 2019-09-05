|
Jo Benys
Corpus Christi -
Jo Lynne "Jodie" Benys born July 27, 1946 in McAllen, TX. Long time resident of Corpus Christi, TX. She worked and retired from the Naval Air Station. Jodie volunteered for many years at Driscoll Children's Hospital after retirement. Jodie enjoyed travel, baking, crocheting, fishing and hunting. Survived by her brother James "Skip" Wizorek, Niece Shannon Vinson, Great Niece Shanay Vinson, and dear Friends Victor and Liz Moreno.
Preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Mary Wizorek.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Driscoll Children's hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment at 11 a.m. in Sandia Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 5, 2019