Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mathis - Jo Etta Eubanks, 83, of Mathis, Texas went to be with our Lord on April 3, 2019. Jo Etta was born April 19, 1935 in Palestine, Texas to Charlie Eubanks and Laura Etta Snooks. She is preceded in death by her daughter Debra Kay McDonald, son Bruce Ray McDonald, and grandson Nolan Ray McDonald. Jo Etta is survived by her daughter, Dr. Bobbie Jo Meyer of Beeville, TX, granddaughter Keri Meyer Garza (Sergio Garza) of Klein, TX, granddaughter Tracy Kay Chiles (Chris Chiles) of New Braunsfuls, TX, grandson Lawrence Price Meyer, III of Klein, TX, great grandsons Hunter Calley and Benjamin Garza, great granddaughter Lillian Garza and Jo Etta's sister Sally Lou Reeves. Jo Etta lived and raised her children in San Angelo, TX and later in Corpus Christi, TX. She then moved to Rosenberg, TX where she lived for many years. She worked in medical administration, retiring in 1993 as a manager for an orthopedic group in Houston, TX. Funeral services on April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 5, 2019
