|
|
Jo Zell Boehnke Horne
Corpus Christi -
Jo Zell Boehnke Horne, 86 of Corpus Christi, Texas, went to be with the Lord, November 6th, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born January 19, 1933 in Goliad, Texas. Her parents were Walter Edward Boehnke and Nettie "Vivian" (Gregory) Boehnke. She was the first of two children. Her younger brother was Walter "Gary" Boehnke. Jo Zell spent the first 6 years of life in Goliad, before moving to Aransas Pass, Texas with her family. Jo Zell loved school and her friends in Aransas Pass and thrived there. Even in her later years, she shared fond memories from her school days.
Jo Zell married Max Edward Horne, Jr. August 5th, 1954. They had one son, Jeff Horne. They were a farm family. Jo Zell enjoyed driving the tractor and operating the disc. Jo Zell attended Texas A & I and worked toward a teaching degree. She was a lifelong Methodist.
Jo Zell loved Hawaii. She enjoyed yardwork. She loved her cats. She loved ancestry. Jo Zell spent countless hours researching ancestry to establish her heritage. Through her ancestry work, she established her eligibility to belong to and joined the Clara Driscoll Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of Eighteen Twelve. Jo Zell was a long-time volunteer with the Aransas Pass High School Alumni Association. She was the editor of their newspaper for years.
Jo Zell was preceded in death by her father Walter Boehnke, mother Vivian Boehnke, beloved brother Gary Boehnke, and her loving husband Max Horne, Jr. She is survived by her son Jeff, daughter in law Crystal, grandchildren Chris and Brandi Horne, Holly and Vitaliy Tsymbalyuk, Karen Horne, and great grandchildren Evan, Collin, Bennett, and Ian, as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019