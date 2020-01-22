|
Joan Agnes Gaedke
Rowlett - Joan Agnes Gaedke, 73, of Rowlett Texas, passed away on January 14, 2020.
She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 22, 1946.
Joan graduated from Texas A&I University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree.
She was married to Lloyd Walter Gaedke on November 29, 1968 and was married for 51 years.
Joan was a Field Service Engineer for Waters Corporation.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Texas Revolution and had a passion for bicycling and cooking on the Big Green Egg for charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander & Clara Fraser of San Antonio, Texas.
She was survived by Her son and daughter in-law Tobin & Gail Gaedke, her grandchildren Madeline & Alexander Gaedke, her sister Jane Fraser, her niece Carla Dyal and husband Herman, her nephew Robert Fraser, her nephew James Fraser and his wife Mary, one great nephew and two great nieces.
The funeral will be held on January 25, 2020 at Sparkman-Hillcrest funeral home in Dallas Texas. Visitation will begin at 10 am, the funeral service will be at noon, and a reception will follow at 1 pm.
