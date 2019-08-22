|
Joan Bickham
Fredericksburg - Mrs. Frank H. Bickham, Jr. nee Joan Marie Hennon of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away in Fredericksburg on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She was born March 7th, 1934, in Weslaco, Texas, the daughter of Rae Hennon and Clara Loerean Chamblee Hennon, and married Frank Hunter Bickham, Jr. August 26th 1977 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, son, Danny LaFrey,and brother Frank Hennon.
Joan is survived by her husband, Frank Bickham of Fredericksburg, son Tim LaFrey of Austin, step daughter & spouse, Belinda & Clayton Kennedy of Seguin, Texas, granddaughters Laura Crawford and husband Colin Crawford of Dallas, Lindsey Aylieff and husband Brian Aylieff of Austin, great grandchildren Cameran and Hudson Crawford, Nolan and Weston Aylieff, and sister-in-law Patricia Hennon of Mansfield, Texas.
Joan lived most of her early life in Corpus Christi where she raised her sons and enjoyed teaching bible school and serving as a camp counselor for the Windsor Park Church of Christ. She was an accomplished swimmer and spent many years teaching swimming lessons. After her sons were grown Joan and Frank moved to Fredericksburg to be nearer to her parents. She worked for many years in various roles at Hill Country Memorial Hospital and became an active member of the Fredericksburg Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, with Tommy LeFan officiating.
Graveside services and interment will follow in the Greenwood cemetery in Fredericksburg.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers those who so desire make memorial contributions in her memory to the Fredericksburg Church of Christ, or .
The family will greet friends Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. in the Schaetter Funeral Home prior to services.
Joan's family also wishes to thank Dr. John Ramsay and Dr. Ronald Stotz for their care over the year, and the caregivers at Hill Country Memorial Hospice and Windcrest Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 22, 2019