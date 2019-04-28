|
Joan Elizabeth Rooke
Refugio, TX. - Joan Elizabeth Rooke, born on March 26, 1929 in Refugio, Texas, passed away at the age of 90 on April 25, 2019 in Houston. She is survived by her daughters, Diane Nini, Julie Nini, and Lisa Nini; and grandchildren, Sacha, Claire, and Driscoll; and great grandchildren, Nico and Myles. Joan was raised on her family's ranch in southwest Texas, later moving to Houston to raise a family in the late 1940's. Joan loved the performing arts and frequently took her young daughters to symphonies, ballet performances, and opera. She was an accomplished piano player, playing into the wee hours of the night, after her daughters were in bed. She also loved the outdoors, riding horses, playing tennis, skiing, hiking, and traveling to remote places around the world. Joan was fearless and always the adventurer. She moved her family to Gstaad, Switzerland for two years, after seeing the movie, "The Sound of Music", where they all became fluent in French. She would pack up the kids on the weekends, and drive to neighboring countries, to allow her daughters to experience all the various cultures in the world. She even ventured into a couple of communist countries in the early 1960's, driving her bright yellow Camaro!
After all the girls were grown, Joan went back to college at University of Houston, studying psychology and endocrinology, and eventually earned her degree in 1984. Later on, she moved back to the family ranch, where she remained for years, until Hurricane Harvey blew through Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019