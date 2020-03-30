|
JoAnne Wilshusen
Corpus Christi - JoAnne (Donaldson) Wilshusen, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born June 27, 1927, to Herschel Arthur Donaldson and Geraldine (Scott) Donaldson in Little Rock, Arkansas. The eldest of four siblings, Joanne lived in Houston where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school and was a pre-med student at Rice Institute (now Rice University).
She met and married the love of her life, John Hill Wilshusen, in 1948. They settled in Corpus Christi in 1956 where they raised their three sons.
JoAnne possessed a singular devotion to the United Methodist Church at the local, conference, and national levels. She was a devoted congregant at St. John's United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas for over 60 years until her move to Glen Rose, Texas, to be closer to family. JoAnne held a deep rooted passion for social justice. She worked to eliminate barriers for minorities and women and this played a large role in her work with the United Methodist Church. She truly embodied the phrase "open hearts, open minds, and open doors".
JoAnne will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Hill Wilshusen; son, Doug Wilshusen; and grandson, Brian Wilshusen
She is survived by two sons, Scott (Elaine) Wilshusen of Glen Rose and Greg Wilshusen of Corpus Christi; sister, Mary Linda (Adalid) Verastagui of Cedar Park; sister, Marlowe (Dean) Niemeyer of Austin; brother, Robert (Sally) Donaldson of Tulsa; four grandchildren: eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends.
A private graveside service will be held for family. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5300 S. Alameda, Corpus Christi, TX, in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's UMC Memorial Fund.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020