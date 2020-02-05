Resources
Jody Erickson

Jody Erickson Obituary
Jody Erickson

Jody Erickson, 63, died Jan. 24, 2020 after an illness. She was loved by everyone she encountered. She devoted her life to teaching children and adults within Corpus Christi ISD for over 30 years. Her loving spirit and optimism was shared with others until her last day on earth. She will be deeply missed by those privileged to know her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Brown and survived by her son, Travis Brown.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Two Talents Fund at St. Bartholomew is requested.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
