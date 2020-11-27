Dr. Joe A. LewisCorpus Christi - Dr. Joe A. Lewis of Corpus Christi, TX entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on November 23rd, 2020.Joe Alton Lewis was born in Danville, VA. May 3rd, 1931 to William Elbert and Martha Louise Lewis. Encouraged by his parents to be a physician, Joe attended Baylor University from 1948 to 1951, where he met his loving wife, Barbara Denton, of 68 years. After only 3 years, Joe was accepted into the Baylor College of Medicine ('51 to '55) and went on to intern at Jefferson Davis Hospital in Houston. Dr. Joe served his residency at Memorial Hospital in VA., and served his country as a US Army Captain where he completed his residency and obtained his M.D. in pathology.Moving to Corpus Christi in 1961, Dr. Lewis served as Associate Pathologist at Spohn and Memorial Hospitals until 1968 when Dr. Joseph Pasternack promoted him to Director of Laboratories and Chief Pathologist. He carried this title until his retirement in January of 2019. During his 58 year tenure, Dr. Lewis served in a multitude of functions including Spohn Chief of Staff, the Spohn Reviewing Board, Spohn Foundation Board, Executive Committee, and chairman of the Constitution and By-law Committee. As Senior partner of Doctors Lewis, Silverman, Woolvin and King, he served as Vice President of South Texas Laboratories and Consulting Pathologists directing Doctor's Hospital, Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, Corpus Christi Osteopathic Hospital and the U.S Naval Hospital (CC). He was also the Pathology Director for P. and S. Hospital in Alice and Director of South Texas Laboratories. As a Lifetime Member of the American Medical Association, he served as Deputy Medical Examiner Nueces County and served in several levels of the Nueces County Medical Society. At state level, he served as District 3 Representative and Vice-Councilor and Chairman of the Board of Councilors for the Texas Medical Association. On a national level he was Inspector and Fellow of the College of American Pathologists and the American Society of Clinical Pathologist. Back in Corpus Dr. Lewis also served on the Board of Directors of the Bank of Commerce, Guaranty National Bank, Texas Commerce Bank and Frost Bank. In 1976, Joe A. Lewis, M.D., F.A.C.P., was published in The Library of Congress as one of one hundred Outstanding Young Texans.Dr. Joe, family man, was a devout member of his beloved First Baptist Church. For almost 60 years, Dr. Joe taught bible study, sang in the choir, and supported his church. He loved his God, his family, his Church, his friends (esp. Mamie and Vernon) and all his co-workers and hospital family. In his spare time, Dr. Joe enjoyed golfing, tennis, boating, dancing and taking care of his fleet of unusual and unique automobiles. Dr. Joe lived his life with what one might consider "flair".Dr. Joe A Lewis was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Louise Lewis, his wife Barbara Denton Lewis, his brother William Eugene Lewis, daughter-in-law, Diane Lewis, and son-in-law, David Torbi. Dr. Lewis is survived by his four children, Joe Jr., Douglas Eugene Lewis, Tammy Leigh Torbi, and Mark Denton Lewis.Dr. Joe A. Lewis' dying wish was that the entire world would experience salvation through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and face life as he did, with the knowledge and assurance of a better life to come.A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 First Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced.