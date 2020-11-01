Joe A. Parks
Corpus Christi, TX - Joe A. Parks, peacefully took his last breath on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 97.
Joe was born in San Bernandino, California to his parents, John Oliver Parks and Hallie Marie (Searl) on March 13, 1923. He was the first born of eight children.
Joe served as a PFC 1st Class Cook in the 744th Tank Battalion.
Joe had a long career of self employment with his business Maintenance Service and Repair.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Parks (Klapka) of 72 years, his parents, a daughter, Jane Marie Parks and a granddaughter, Viola Lea Perkins.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann Henson and Judy Mae Downing and a son, Clem Ray Parks, all of Corpus Christi, Texas. Also surviving Joe is five grandkids, Sundance Spivey of Seaside, California, Diane Sun Sea (Perkins) Vargas of Sinton, Texas, Jessica Lea (McCain) Ellis of San Antonio, Texas, Ryan Ty McCain of Robstown, Texas and Gary Spencer Downing III of Corpus Christi, Texas. He has also eleven great-grandkids, Steven Matthew Vargas, Enrique Alejandro (Alex) Vargas, Timothy Nathaniel Vargas, Mikayla Nicole Vargas, Sarah Michelle Vargas, Emma Rose Vargas, David Anthony Vargas, all of Sinton, Texas, Trenton Rylee Ellis, Brooklynn Viola Ellis, all of San Antonio, Texas, James Ryan McCain (with one on the way), all of Robstown, Texas.
Joe was known as Grandpa Joe to young neighborhood children who spent time watching and learning how to do repair work around the house.
Joe enjoyed night fishing with friends in his flat bottom boat and eating the fish he caught as well as giving some to family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 pm. Entombment at 3:00 pm at Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, family is requesting potted plants.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com
for the Parks family.