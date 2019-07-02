Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
1927 - 2019
Joe Alexander Gonzales Obituary
Joe Alexander Gonzales

Sandia, Texas - Joe Alexander Gonzales, 91, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 30, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1927 in Orange, Texas to Jose and Maria Ruiz Gonzales. He proudly served our country in the US Navy and was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Roldan Gonzales; his children, Patricia Ann Gonzales, Joseph Gonzales, Jr., Veronica Gonzales, Nelda Z. Garcia, Alfredo Zapata, Jr., and Randy Alaniz. He will also be missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, July 02, 2019 beginning at 5pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9am on Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 2, 2019
