Joe Burch LemerCorpus Christi - Joe Burch Lemer, 84, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2020. Joe was born September 5th, 1935 in Cache Oklahoma. His family moved to Corpus Christi Texas in 1941.He graduated from WB Ray High School in 1954 and Victoria Junior College in 1956. He played football in High School including the playoffs and he played football in College. Joe was an Eagle Scout and later served as a scoutmaster. He was always active in his church serving as a Sunday School teacher, youth sponsor and councilman. He was a lifetime member of Oso Naval Lodge. Joe really enjoyed and was an avid Bridge player.Joe married Ruby Louise Hoppe July 20th, 1957 - they remained happily married until Ruby died nearly 59 years later. Joe worked most of his working life at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and retired in August 1988. He farmed his and Ruby's family farm for several years following his retirement from the Army Depot.Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was a great friend to all those lucky enough to know and spend time with him. He is preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings which included six sisters and one brother. Left to cherish his memories are his daughter Becky Williams (Doug) of Agua Dulce, Texas, his daughter Suzanne Young (William) of Spring Branch, Texas, his granddaughters Tiffany Garza (Marc) and Amber Corrigan (Matt), and four great grandchildren - Olivia and Marcus Garza, Hunter and Brooke Corrigan all from San Antonio.Joe's family would like to give special thanks to Denise Valdez, Yvonne Rodriguez, Thomas Molina and Sabrina Santillana for all the care, compassion and comfort they provided Joe.Visitation and viewing will be Friday August 28th, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home in Corpus Christi. Funeral Services will be Saturday August 29th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Joe will be dearly missed.