|
|
Joe C. Robles
Corpus Christi - Joe C. Robles, Jr. passed away peacefully April 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 79. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late Jose C. Robles, Sr. and Evangeline Cisneros Robles on August 21, 1939.
Joe was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School class of 1959 where he met his high school sweetheart, Mary Elva Robles. They married in 1961 and celebrated 58 years of marriage this past February.
He was a proud veteran who served in the Marine Corp and the National Guard. Later in life, he served as a member of the Marine Memorial Team, The Color Guard, a lifetime member of the Devil Dogs, and as an instructor for the young marines for many years.
Joe started working at the HEB warehouse when he was 21. He later worked in the Headquarters Printing Department and ended his career in the Transportation Security Department. He was a loyal HEB partner for 41 years before retiring in 2000.
Joe was passionate about life. He coached his only son in Little League baseball. He was an amazing piano player who also happened to be an original member of "The Dinos." He was an avid cross-country runner and competed in many Beach to Bay relay marathons. He enjoyed playing golf, dominoes, horseshoes, and bowling. Joe was a huge fan of Tiger Woods and the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved to shop. He had an eye for fashion and was always very dapper. Joe loved traveling and attending his grandchildren's sporting events, especially watching his granddaughter, Kaylee, coach the Veterans Memorial High School softball team. Joe was a loyal friend as well. He was a member of Club 50 and looked forward to his Whataburger get-togethers every Tuesday and Thursday with his former classmates from Roy Miller High School.
Joe always had an amazing sense of humor and a contagious laugh.
As a God fearing man, Joe had a profound commitment to the Catholic faith. He was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church for over 50 years where he served as an usher.
Joe's family is what truly made him happy. He was an extremely devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Elva Robles; daughters, Diane R. Vela (Manuel), Deborah M. Villanueva (Joe), Judy R. Barron (Ruben), and only son, Joey Robles III (Patty); Grandchildren, Amber (Aaron), Dr. Faryn Vela (Jesse), Kaylee, Vince Attorney-at-Law, Brianna (Edgar), Joe Ryan, Joe Austin, Jeremiah, Jared, Jace, and Gabriella Sylvia; Great-Grandchildren, Izaiah Alexander and Ethan Michael; sisters, Yolanda R. Medina (Tony), Virginia C. Robles (Lupita); brother, Gilbert C. Robles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Josepha Castenon & Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Virginia Cisneros; parents; brother, Samuel C. Robles; son, Baby Albert; and daughter, Sylvia E. Robles.
A special thank you to the Spohn Shoreline 3rd floor ICU Critical Care Unit.
A heartfelt thanks to Phillip, Ben, & Trevor for being so compassionate to our family and taking such special care of our father.
The family will be receiving friends Thursday, April 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church 2509 Nogales St. 78416.
Visitation starts at 5:30 pm and rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.
Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church Friday, April 12, at 11:00 am.
Burial to follow at Memory Gardens 8200 Old Brownsville Rd. 78415
Flower arrangements can be sent to GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME 5922 CROSSTOWN 853-0155 or in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 11, 2019