Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr.
Rosenberg - Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr. was born to Pastor Joe Cruse and Grace Burleson Cruse in Las Cruces, New Mexico on June 9, 1930.
He passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and wife as they worshiped and sang him into Heaven.
Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Nancy Lake Cruse, their five children, Dr. Joe Cruse III and his wife Becky Brieden Cruse, Karen Cruse Adams and her husband Ps Jeff Adams, Ps Jane Cruse Bearden and her husband Ps Dean Bearden, Ps John Cruse and his wife Janice Archer Cruse, and Ps Cindy Cruse Ratcliff and her husband Marcus Ratcliff. Together, Joe and Nancy have 14 grandchildren, most are worship leaders and pastors and 14 great grandchildren who, if old enough, serve in ministry as well. Ps Joe is also survived by his brother, Ps Stanley Cruse of Summerville South Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We rejoice and remember a life well lived today and forever. Dr. Joe Cruse Jr. was a son, brother, soldier, husband, father, pastor, pioneer & friend to all. May his legacy live on in each of us in how we live our lives with the same joy, passion, courage and unwavering faith in which he lived his.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lakewood Church in Houston.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Rosenberg - Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr. was born to Pastor Joe Cruse and Grace Burleson Cruse in Las Cruces, New Mexico on June 9, 1930.
He passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and wife as they worshiped and sang him into Heaven.
Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Nancy Lake Cruse, their five children, Dr. Joe Cruse III and his wife Becky Brieden Cruse, Karen Cruse Adams and her husband Ps Jeff Adams, Ps Jane Cruse Bearden and her husband Ps Dean Bearden, Ps John Cruse and his wife Janice Archer Cruse, and Ps Cindy Cruse Ratcliff and her husband Marcus Ratcliff. Together, Joe and Nancy have 14 grandchildren, most are worship leaders and pastors and 14 great grandchildren who, if old enough, serve in ministry as well. Ps Joe is also survived by his brother, Ps Stanley Cruse of Summerville South Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We rejoice and remember a life well lived today and forever. Dr. Joe Cruse Jr. was a son, brother, soldier, husband, father, pastor, pioneer & friend to all. May his legacy live on in each of us in how we live our lives with the same joy, passion, courage and unwavering faith in which he lived his.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lakewood Church in Houston.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.