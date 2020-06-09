Dr. Joe Cruse Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr.

Rosenberg - Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr. was born to Pastor Joe Cruse and Grace Burleson Cruse in Las Cruces, New Mexico on June 9, 1930.

He passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and wife as they worshiped and sang him into Heaven.

Dr. Joe Cruse, Jr is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Nancy Lake Cruse, their five children, Dr. Joe Cruse III and his wife Becky Brieden Cruse, Karen Cruse Adams and her husband Ps Jeff Adams, Ps Jane Cruse Bearden and her husband Ps Dean Bearden, Ps John Cruse and his wife Janice Archer Cruse, and Ps Cindy Cruse Ratcliff and her husband Marcus Ratcliff. Together, Joe and Nancy have 14 grandchildren, most are worship leaders and pastors and 14 great grandchildren who, if old enough, serve in ministry as well. Ps Joe is also survived by his brother, Ps Stanley Cruse of Summerville South Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

We rejoice and remember a life well lived today and forever. Dr. Joe Cruse Jr. was a son, brother, soldier, husband, father, pastor, pioneer & friend to all. May his legacy live on in each of us in how we live our lives with the same joy, passion, courage and unwavering faith in which he lived his.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Lakewood Church in Houston.

For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home - Bellville
12029 Hwy. 36 South
Bellville, TX 77418
(979) 865-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved