|
|
Joe Dominguez Lopez
Corpus Christi - Joe Dominguez Lopez, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas lost his courageous battle with cancer on January 26, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1933 in Freeport, Texas to the late Guadalupe and Dolores Lopez of Wharton, Texas.
He graduated from Boling High School and volunteered into military service with the United States Army. He proudly served our country in the 82nd Airborne Division, received the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in 1956. He worked many years for Kroger Company and the City of Corpus Christi until his retirement in 1995.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Guadalupe Lopez, Jesse Lopez, Lalo Lopez; sisters Frances L. Garcia, Socorro L. Gomez and Mary Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janie Lopez of Corpus Christi, his two daughters, Gina Valdez (Steve) and Liza Lopez of Corpus Christi, his son, Fr. Joseph Lopez of Corpus Christi; his 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Corpus Christi Cathedral, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. by Bishop Emeritus, the Most Rev. Edmond Carmody, DD. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will take place after the burial in St. Joseph Hall at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service, Inc.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Gertrude the Great Catholic Church Building Fund, 1120 S 8th St., Kingsville, TX, 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020