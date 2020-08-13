Joe Dvorak



Kingsville - Joe Dvorak began his career in Kingsville working for the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He had the opportunity to transfer but chose to stay in Kingsville and worked for the Kingsville Laundry for most of his career. He was very active in his community and in his children's activities. He served in the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was very dedicated to his position. We can remember during storms that he was always out trying to help other people.



He was, also, President of the Kleberg County Girls Softball league. Our Dad did not have many hobbie's but took great pride in taking care of his cars. He was a self-taught person and later taught himself to use a computer. He loved to take pictures of his family and pets. We are now very fortunate to have a lifetime of memories that he stored on his computer.



His favorite past time was watching old western movies, especially John Wayne. A simple man, but a great man. We will miss you "DADDY".



Love all of your Children, Grand Children and Great Grandchildren.



Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Peggy. His surviving children are Dick Dvorak (Marilyn), David Dvorak (Debbie), Debbie Morris (Don), Diana Peterson (Pete), Doug Dvorak (Sally) and Dana Dvorak. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren, Jody, Stephanie, Tara, Kimberly, Ashley, Tiffany, Jamie and 8 great grandchildren.



