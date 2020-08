Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe E. Nesmith



Joe E. Nesmith, 61, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from Civil service. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Guardian funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic church 3210 SPID/Kostory. Burial with Full Military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.









