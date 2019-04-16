|
|
Joe Edward Carrillo
San Diego, TX - Joe Edward Carrillo, 57, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Alice, Texas on February 11, 1962 to his parents, Conrado Carrillo and Aria Saenz Carrillo. He enjoyed traveling and giving back to the community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Co-Director teens ACTS retreat, member of the Stewardship committee, member of the fall fest committee, member of the ACTS core, member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, and The Bishop's Guild.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; Conrado and Aria Carrillo; two brothers; Conrado Carrillo Jr. and Michael Carrillo.
Joe Edward is survived by his wife of 32 years, Esmeralda Campos Carrillo; two sons, Jose Antonio Campos (Priscilla A.) of San Diego, Texas, Conrado Carrillo III (Teresa) of Alice, Texas; four grandchildren, Kasandra Garcia, Sarahjo Campos, Allison Campos, and Madison Campos.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2 in San Diego, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 16, 2019