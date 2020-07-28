1/1
Joe "Jose" Gallardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe "Jose" Gallardo

Corpus Christi - Joe "Jose" Gallardo, age 83, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Francisco Gallardo and Lonjina Rivera. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins. Joe enjoyed fishing, having breakfast with his friends at Whataburger and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dolores Gallardo, his children; Joey (Kassandra Gutierrez) Gallardo, Jessica (Rey Soliz) Gallardo, Norma Salazar, Nancy (Juanio) Alvarado, Betty (Nick ???Hinton, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service (75 people) will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved