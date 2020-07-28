Joe "Jose" GallardoCorpus Christi - Joe "Jose" Gallardo, age 83, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1937 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Francisco Gallardo and Lonjina Rivera. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins. Joe enjoyed fishing, having breakfast with his friends at Whataburger and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Joe is preceded in death by his parents.Joe is survived by his wife, Dolores Gallardo, his children; Joey (Kassandra Gutierrez) Gallardo, Jessica (Rey Soliz) Gallardo, Norma Salazar, Nancy (Juanio) Alvarado, Betty (Nick ???Hinton, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorial Service (75 people) will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas.