Joe Henry Zuniga, Sr., age 74, passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1945 in Victoria, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Joe married his wife, Maria Zuniga, of forty eight years on May 28, 1971.
Joe was employed by Cooper Heat Inc. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and cousin. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, camping and spending time with this family. Joe will always be remembered for his love of family and all the adventures they had together.
Joe is preceded in death by his father and mother: Domingo and Herminia Pena; four brothers and one sister: Lydia Escobar, Justo Pena, Armando Pena, Jesus Pena and Domingo Pena. Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Maria A. Zuniga; brothers: Ruben Pena (Delia), Henry Pena (Debra) and Benito Pena; sisters: Mary Rios (Jesus), Christela Ochoa (Carlos) and Maria Cedillo (Armando); children: JoAnn Shultz (Greg), Betty Jo Zuniga, Diana Z. Johnson (George) and Joe H. Zuniga, Jr. (Ercilda); grandchildren: Suzanne Adkinson (De Mond) Samuel Leal, Alejandro Z. Garcia, Faith Z. Garcia, George D. Johnson and Aaron Johnson.
A rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral followed by a Memorial Mass that same day. A reception is to follow in St. Joseph's Hall at the Cathedral.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019