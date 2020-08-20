Joe Mack Hilliard



Joe Mack Hilliard, 81, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Joe Mack was born September 20, 1938, in Freer, Texas to Olan and Joyce Hilliard. On May 23, 1963, Joe Mack married his sweetheart, Sharon Scott Hilliard, and together celebrated 57 years of marriage.



Joe Mack graduated Freer High School in 1957, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in physical education from Southwest Texas College in San Marcos, Texas (now Texas State University). Joe Mack returned to South Texas to pursue a career in coaching in Poteet and Falfurrias, Texas.



Joe Mack and Sharon moved to Houston, Texas in 1965 to embark on a new career in the fence manufacturing industry becoming president of the International Fence Industry Association (now American Fence Association) in 1973. Joe Mack was inducted into the American Fence Association Hall of Fame in 2013.



In 1972, Joe Mack and Sharon welcomed their son, Joe, into the world. The family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1976 to purchase and operate Fencing Inc. of Texas, a leading local fence company.



Joe Mack was a member and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi. His calling in service was leading young married adult Bible study. He and Sharon created strong, lasting, mentor-based friendships with countless young adults, watching them thrive and grow. In 1989, Joe Mack and his family were one of fourteen First Baptist families who dedicated themselves to charter Yorktown Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, where he served as Deacon and continued his young adult ministry.



Joe Mack was an avid reader and student of American and world history, archeology and enjoyed traveling the globe with his family. His free time was consumed by golf, a hobby he picked up later in life and never put down. Joe Mack never met a person that didn't become a friend who appreciated his rich sense of humor.



Joe Mack is predeceased by his parents Olan and Joyce Hilliard of Freer, Texas.



Joe Mack is survived by his wife, Sharon Scott Hilliard of Corpus Christi, Texas; his son and his fiancée, Joe Keane Hilliard and Aislynn Campbell of Corpus Christi, Texas; his grandchildren Hunter Hilliard, Savannah Hilliard, Lillian Campbell and Courtland Campbell of Corpus Christi, Texas; his siblings Olan Hilliard of Houston, Texas, Joyce (Sissy) Hodge (Leon) of San Antonio, Texas and Linda Little (Burl) of Seguin, Texas; Renee Tyner (Calvin) of Helotes, Texas, Richard Scott (Donna) of Canton, Texas, CB Huchingson (Linda) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jo Beth Muldrow of Kingsville, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.



A memorial service celebrating Joe Mack's life and memory will be held at First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. Flowers can be sent to First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Bell Tower Rebuild Fund at the same address.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store