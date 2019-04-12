|
|
Joseph Herndon Moring, 90, passed away on April 8, 2019. In 1928, Joe was born in Ranger to LaVerne (Heath) Moring and John Perry Moring and grew up in Proctor, Texas. Joe attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood, Texas where he excelled as an athlete on both the football and basketball teams, but more importantly, married his college sweetheart Barbara Brewer in 1951. Joe followed his passion and became a teacher. In 1970 Joe accepted the high school principal position in Alice, Texas, and in 1976 he became the superintendent of schools in Bishop, Texas where he lived until June 2018.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his son Edward Alan Moring, and his wife of 65 years, Barbara Brewer Moring. He is survived by his brother, James D. Moring (Dorothy); three children, Teresa Moring Phillips, John Joseph Moring (Catherine), and Molly Moring Argo (Terry); four grandchildren, Katherine Moring Phillips (Mark), Holly Moring Jefferson (Rian), Justin Lee Argo (Kaitlin) and Kacie Argo Garrison (Taylor); and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home, 303 Early Boulevard, Early, Texas 76802 at 10AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, and the funeral will follow immediately at 11AM at the same location with Rev. Allan Eckert officiating. A brief gravesite service will occur at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Boulevard, Early, Texas.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 804 East 6th Street, Bishop, Texas 78343. Memories and condolences may be shared online at https://www.heartlandfuneralhome.net/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 12, 2019