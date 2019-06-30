|
Joe Naranjo
Aransas Pass - Joe S. Naranjo passed away June 26, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Fulgencio Naranjo and Geneva Salinas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He enjoyed gardening, golfing, photography, playing pool with his friends and spending time with his family. He was an active citizen and very involved in the community that he loved, volunteering countless hours at the Nursing Home and coaching Little League. He was an Aransas Pass Volunteer Fireman, a member of the Lulac Council 630 for many years and also served on the Board of Directors of the Housing Authority.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, John and Corina Naranjo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Emma Ancira Naranjo; his children, Gina Naranjo Villarreal (Ronny), Tina Naranjo Suarez (Arturo), Andres Naranjo; brothers, Jimmy Naranjo (Ida), Alfred Naranjo, Eloy Naranjo (Rosa); sister, Geneva Sanchez (John); he was also blessed with six grandchildren, Valerie, Jennifer, Ronny, Martin, Aaron, Ally and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Hailey, Dean and Dylan.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:30am-9:00pm with a Prayer Service held at 7:00p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 all held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, Aransas Pass. Burial will follow at San Ignacio Cemetery in Ingleside.
