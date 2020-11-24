Joe R. Olivarez, Jr.



Corpus Christi - Joe R. Olivarez Jr., 84



Mr. Joe R Olivarez, Jr., born July 24, 1936, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 20, 2020.



Mr. Olivarez was born in Starr County, Texas and is the third child of Joe R. Olivarez and Florencia Olivarez. Upon graduating from Lovington High School in New Mexico he enlisted in the Army and was stationed with the 13th Infantry Regiment in Neu-Ulm, Germany. Upon his return he moved to Corpus Christi, Texas and married his high school sweetheart, Anadelia Olivarez in 1961.



Together, Joe and Ana raised two sons in Corpus Christi and were members of the Corpus Christi Cathedral - singing and traveling for over 15 years with the Cathedral Choir. The highlight from their time with the choir was a performance at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II. Joe is deeply loved and cherished by son Joe Nathan, who resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Deanna and son John Ethan, who resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his wife Pam. Joe is survived by his sons, granddaughters Cadence and Cantar, grandson Seth, and great-grandson Everett.



His memory will live on with sibling Joel (Rebecca), brother-in law Bernice, brother-in-law Raul (Dora), Rene (Anne), Hernan (Mary), and sister-in law Magdalena. He was preceded in death by Anadelia, his parents and sisters Olivia and Olga. Joe will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Brookdale Holmgren Center, who became like family to Joe.



Joe maintained a positive outlook on life and lived each day to it's fullest. Joe's favorite things in life besides his family were the Dallas Cowboys, a good barbacoa taco and a strong cup of coffee. Joe's laugh could be heard by all around him and he brought joy to everyone with each joke he told, which were frequent. One thing Joe always told his family was that he wanted to be remembered for one thing, "I Did It My Way".









