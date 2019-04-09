|
Joe S (Long John) Wilkinson
Premont - Joe S (Long John) Wilkinson died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 83 at a Cedar Park Rehabilitation facility recovering from hip reconstruction and replacement along with multiple myeloma cancer. Longtime resident of Premont, he lived the last five years in Liberty Hill, Texas.
Joe was born to Herman and Lucille Wilkinson at Box Church near Groesbeck, Texas on a rainy night in July 28, 1935. Joe grew up in Box Church and went to school in Groesbeck during WWII while his father was in the Navy. Joe and his family moved to Premont in 1948 from Houston while his father was in search of a job.
Joe loved sports and life. First night in Premont he was introduced to the town's tennis teams. He especially loved playing football and basketball in junior and high school as a Premont Cowboy. Joe received numerous basketball scholarships upon graduation and attended Sul Ross College in Alpine, Texas. He returned to Premont and worked at Whitcher Texas station while attending Texas A&I University. He was drafted to the Army in 1958 and served as a medic at Fort Benning Georgia. He started dating a nurse and classmate, Betty J. Arthur and were married in December 22, 1958. They were married for 57 years until Betty's death in September 2016. They both remained in Premont throughout their careers. Joe bought the Gulf gas station in 1959 and ran that for 6 years until he was offered a job with Trunkline Natural Gas Company in Premont. He retired in 1991. Joe and Betty loved to go camping in their travel trailer, watch the wildlife, birds, gardening and being with their children, family and friends.
Joe and Betty both accepted the Lord as their Savior in September 1971 and were members of Premont First Baptist Church where Joe served as a deacon. He was the church greeter for many years. He was sharing God's love until his death with caretakers, nurses and doctors. Joe also served his community as a board of trustee on the Premont ISD from 1974-1985.
Joe and Betty had three children, Linda, Scot and Gail. Linda was their precious girl who was born mentally retarded and lived in the Corpus Christi State School until her death in August 2013. Scot lives in Liberty Hill with his wife Carol. Their youngest daughter Gail, lives in Austin with her husband, Brian Kaisner with Mallory Moya attending University of Houston with her two twin sons, Bryan and Collin Moya along with her husband's children Brad and Matthew Kaisner.
Joe loved his family. He is survived by his brother James and his wife Darleen of Edna, Texas. He was especially proud of having a niece Mona Krenek, her husband John of Georgetown, Texas with their daughter Jamie Goodpaster and husband Caleb of Austin, and nephew Roy Wilkinson, his wife Debra of Bridgeport, Texas as family.
Joe's life can be celebrated at the Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams in Falfurrias, with Evening visitation beginning 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday April 10, 2019.Pastor Rick Rice will officiate Joe's funeral at 11:00 a.m. April 11, 2019 conducted as graveside services at the Premont Cemetery. Please join us in honoring our loved one, Joe Stanley Wilkinson, by visiting our memorial website at www.funerariadelangelhwilliams.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 9, 2019