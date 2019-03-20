|
Joe Sassman
Corpus Christi , TX
Joe Murray Sassman passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 96. He was born June 7, 1922 to Fred Sassman Jr. and Fenton O'Banion Sassman on a farm near Austin, Texas. He was the youngest of four children.
Joe graduated from Austin High School in 1940 and attended the University of Texas, Marquette University and the US Naval Post Graduate School. As with many other Americans, he answered the call to duty and volunteered to join the Navy in 1942. He was sent to the University of Texas to participate in their pilot training program and, after training as a Naval Aviator, was commissioned an Ensign in 1943. He served aboard the USS Lexington as a fighter pilot with Air Group 19 in 1944 during the Battle of the Philippine Sea and provided close air support during the Iwo Jima insertion. For his service and bravery, he earned numerous medals including two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Air Medals. He left the Navy in 1954 and worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
He met Fay, his best friend and true love after his retirement and then moved to the Corpus Christi area. They were happily married for 38 years. During this time they enjoyed traveling, golf, and good times with family and friends. Joe also volunteered as a tour guide aboard the Lexington after it was permanently docked in Corpus Christi. Joe and Fay moved into the Mirador Retirement Community in 2012 where they remained active, participating in numerous events and enjoying many friendships.
Joe was a member of St John's United Methodist Church. He was a man of integrity and committed to his values. He was always willing to help those in need and gave freely of himself. Joe lived out his love for God as directed in Micah 6:8, "And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God."
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Alice Eanes and Winnifred Stewart, and his brother Eugene Sassman. He is survived by his beloved wife Fay, several nephews and nieces, as well as a group of close friends.
A Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM that same day. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019