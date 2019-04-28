Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Chapel
Joel Rayford Smith

Joel Rayford Smith Obituary
Joel Rayford Smith

Corpus Christi - Joel Rayford Smith went to be with our Heavenly Father April 5, 2019. He was born to Arlie and Ethel Bishop April 21, 1923. He married Dorothy Harwell Feb 14, 1942.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brother, his wife of 72 years, one child, one daughter-in-law and one son-in-law.

He is survived by six children Linda Kilsby, Rayford Smith, Dennis Smith, James Smith, Cathy Winfrey, Joel S. Smith. Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Memorial service Monday, April 29, 2019 at Seaside Chapel at 10a.m. with Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Special thanks to Transitions Hospice Christy Ray, Zara, Jennifer and Debbie.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
