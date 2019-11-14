|
Johanne Marie (Andersen) Graham
Houston - October 29, 1940
November 11, 2019
Johanne "Sissy" Marie (Andersen) Graham, 79, of Houston, TX passed away peacefully at her home on November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Sissy was born in Telluride, CO on October 29, 1940 to Kristian and Rebecca Dudney Andersen and graduated William Adams High School. She married Addison D. Graham III on May 23, 1992. Sissy retired with Exxon Mobile in February of 2000 as a customer service specialist. Johanne had a passion for life, fine cuisine, art, books, politics, flowers, fine wine and traveling. Johanne will always been known for her dedication to her children, husband and friends as well as being a 27 year member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the women's ministry and served on the Altar guild for many years and brought joy to so many. Johanne's devotion to Christ will be a guiding light to many as she spends eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ. There was nothing that could ever beat the fact that she was an absolutely devoted full time grandmother "Nanny" to her grandchildren. Sissy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sissy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Addison D. Graham III, her two sons: Scott S. Love and Stacy E. Love and wife, Bobbi Jo; two daughters: Christine E. Jenkins and husband, Bobby and Lisa A Baldin and husband, Rob; six grandchildren: Madison, Jenny, Katie, Marisol, Alexandra and Tyler; one great granddaughter, Raven; two brothers: Kristian Andersen and wife, Betty Jean and Eric Andersen and wife, Melba Joyce; one sister, Cecile Gibbs and husband, Mike along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to pay special recognition to Sissy's two best friends who were with her every day to see her through this, Carolyn Smith and Fay Miller. She was preceded in death by sister Sarah Anna Andersen.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on November 23, 2019 at 10am located at: 5315 South Main, Houston, TX 77004.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019