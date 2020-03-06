|
|
John A. "Jac" Coursey
July 27, 1946-February 27, 2020
Jac Passed on February 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas with his wife of 25 years, Pat, at his side at the age of 73. He was the husband to Pat Coursey (nee Ebner) since 1996, and the son of Mary Adele & Alfred Coursey. Jac is the brother of the late Jane Koenig and, surviving sibling, Robert F. Coursey and his wife Susie.
He was an electrician by trade and served overseas in Germany with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jac is survived by his wife of 25 years; Pat Coursey; his four children; David Kenneth Goff and his wife Jean of San Antonio, Texas, Kimberly Kathleen Herzberger and her husband Michael of Baltimore, Maryland; Che Patrick Goff and his wife Leah of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Ruth Danielle Goff of Jackson, Missouri; and grandchildren; Ashlynn, Sydney, Michael, Celeste, Brooke, Carter, Marlee, Ethan, GG, and Kendall.
A memorial service for Jac will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00am with a committal service to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veteran Cemetery to follow at 1:00pm. Flowers for the family can be sent to Corpus Christi Christian Fellowship located at 6602 S. Staples, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, those donations can be made to Alzheimer Community Face to Face at P.O. Box 9372, Corpus Christi, Texas 78469.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020