John A. Cox
Corpus Christi - Judge John A. Cox (retired), 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. John was born on January 27, 1931 in Waco, Texas to John F. and Minnie (Holcomb) Cox. He served over two decades in the U. S. Navy. He then served with both the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and the Pct. 8 Constable's Office. He then ran for the Pct. 8 Justice of the Peace Office. He won in an incredibly close race and took office in January 1975. During his first term in office he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A & I University at Corpus Christi. He went on to serve 5 terms, retiring in 1993.
John enjoyed aviation and loved flying. He, along with sons Larry and John, owned a couple of airplanes and loved just hanging out at the airport. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles after his sons took up motocross racing.
He will probably be remembered most by the couples he married as one of his duties as Justice of the Peace. He touched the lives of so many people.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jerline, and son H. Michael Cox. He is survived by sons Larry (Carol) and John F. (Suzan), daughter Barbara Espitia (Fred), daughter-in-law Debby Alvarado (Sal) eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Seaside Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at noon at Seaside Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or a charity of your choice
.