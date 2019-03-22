Services
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Corpus Christi
John Arthur Wilson, age 81, died on March 19, 2019. His mother, Arthurine McKinney, his father, Roy Clay Wilson, WWII casualty, and his daughter, Pennie Diane Wilson, precede him in death. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Wilson, his daughter, Patti (Phil) Barclay, his son, Craig (Michelle) Wilson, his brother, Roy (Kay) Wilson. His grandchildren, Joseph, Amber, and Andrew Wilson, and Katie Barclay. Great-grandchildren; Cooper and Pedro. He retired from Brown and Root after 23 years of service. After his retirement, he was executive director of the Ronald McDonald House from 1990-2000. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Corpus Christi Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church Corpus Christi Recreation Ministries at 3115 Ocean Drive.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 22, 2019
Remember
