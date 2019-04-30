Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
John Atherton White Obituary
John Atherton White

Corpus Christi - John Atherton White, age 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. John was born August 27, 1941 to John and Elma White in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

John served in the Air Force for four years and then spent the majority of his life working as a Human Resource Director. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working around the ranch and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Ann White; sons, Michael (Shelley) White and David (Eve) White; sister, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Johnathan, Danielle, Savanah and Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
