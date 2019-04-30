|
|
John Atherton White
Corpus Christi - John Atherton White, age 77, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. John was born August 27, 1941 to John and Elma White in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
John served in the Air Force for four years and then spent the majority of his life working as a Human Resource Director. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working around the ranch and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Ann White; sons, Michael (Shelley) White and David (Eve) White; sister, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Johnathan, Danielle, Savanah and Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 30, 2019