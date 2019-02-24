|
John "Johnny" Bernard Ulcak
Corpus Christi, TX
John "Johnny" Bernard Ulcak, 86, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on February 17 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home in Sugar Land, TX, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
John was born in Corpus Christi, TX. He would go on to become the celebrated Captain of the 1949 Corpus Christi College-Academy Cavaliers football team. He went on to serve in the Korean Conflict with the United States Airforce. Upon his return home, he met the love of his life, Lila, whom he married in January 1955. He received recognition for 30 years of service in the Government of the United States of America during which he was employed at the Corpus Christi Army Depot while specializing in helicopter electronics. He served as scoutmaster of the local Boy Scout troop, often took his four children to outings at the beach, and his grandchildren to the Aquarium and USS Lexington. His many interests included gardening, beekeeping, tropical fish and animals (varying from parakeets to rabbits) and visiting with his family. He was of Czech heritage and a proud member of the Moravian Club of Nueces County. He was known to especially enjoy his annual trips to the Rio Grande valley to go white-wing dove hunting with his family.
He leaves behind his children, Laurie (Rick) Conley, Lisa Ann (Nathan) Blevins, Alan (Becky) Ulcak, and Lynda (Kevin) Staten, grandchildren Ashley (Matthew) Smith, John (Rachel) Conley, Chris Ulcak, Lindsey (Eric) Pruden, 5 great-grandchildren, his siblings Joyce Zarsky, Gladys Lippincott, and Malcolm (Susan) Ulcak, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Lila Marlene Ulcak, his great grand-daughter Sarabeth Smith and his parents, John Ulcak and Wilma Stajonik Ulcak.
He will be fondly remembered by family for his infectious laugh and warm smile. We are comforted to know that he has been made whole again in Christ.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 am followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 5830 Williams Drive, Corpus Christi, TX.
Memorials in John's honor can be made to http://act.alz.org/goto/JohnUlcak in lieu of flowers.
John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Charlean Nichols of Home Instead Senior Care who cared for him during the last few years of his life and provided friendship and company.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019