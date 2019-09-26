|
John Blaine Antle
Corpus Christi - John Blaine Antle passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He will be remembered by all who knew him by his larger than life personality, kind soul, and willingness to help others. John was a noble and loving father and beloved general dentist. He was an intellectual person with an appreciation for the natural beauty in life and found comfort in being outdoors. He had a passion for music and mostly enjoyed listening to live music. John was an avid sports enthusiast and favored the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Cowboys, and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He is survived by his soul mate, Gloria E. Antle and their three children, Brandon J. Antle with wife Monica Antle and their daughter Arianny Antle, Cassandra G. Antle and Joshua B. Antle with Fiancé Ashley Haynes and their daughter Mia. John was born in Huron, South Dakota on January 22, 1960 to parents, Regg Antle and Mary Antle. He was the oldest sibling to, Vickie Vlach, Rich Antle and Vince Antle. Before moving to Corpus Christi and practicing Dentistry for more than 30 years, John received his undergraduate degree and Doctrine of Dental Surgery from the University of Nebraska. He is celebrated by the memories of how truly special he was to everyone that knew him.
Family will receive friends at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Funeral Services will follow at 4:30 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019