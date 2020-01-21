Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Corpus Christi - John Forrest Burkhart passed away On January 15, 2010.

He was born in Beaufort, South Carolina on July 27, 1963.John was raised in Corpus Christi, Tx.

He was a graduate of Carroll High school class of 1981.He also received his Associates degree from Del Mar College as Instr. Tech.

He was a Union Pipefitter and worked all over the United States. He is loved and will be dearly missed by all his family and friends,

Preceded in death by his stepfather Anthony Fromme , Daughter Kayleigh Brown.

He survived by mother Frances Fromme; father, Mike Burkhart; his brothers, Joe Mitch (Christine); stepson, Kevin Brown and a special Thanks to Laurie Brown.

Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m on January 23, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road Corpus Christi, Texas and will conclude with a 2:00 p.m. funeral service in the chapel.

"Go rest high on the mountain" JOHNNY RABBIT !!!
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
