John David (J.D.) Mrazek
Corpus Christi, TX
John David (J.D.)Mrazek born February 8, 1935 in Aqua Dulce,Texas to John and Mary Simcik Mrazek passed away on March 8, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 84. J.D. grew up in Driscoll Texas and graduated from Robstown High School in 1935 then attended electrical trade school. He is a lifetime member of Brotherhood of Electrical Workers IBEW local 278. J.D. worked for the City of Corpus Christi J.D. proudly served in the Navy Reserves and was the epitome of the American Dream. He was a family man and a son of a Czechoslovakian immigrant family who were among the first Czech settlers in Nueces County developing the Mrazek Grubbing Plow. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at his CircleM ranch.
J.D. is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Simcik Mrazek, his son Jay Eugene Mrazek, his grandson Jayson Gene Mrazek, his brothers Emil, Franklin, and Daniel Mrazek and sisters Rosa, Johanna Bade Stull, Sybile Bade, Bernice Marshall, Dorothy Dacier, and Doris Carl.
J.D. is survived by his wife Kay Priour Loudon Mrazek, his daughter Marian (Randy) Lyde and Ronnie(Cindy) Mrazek, his 6 grandchildren (Brandon Withrow, Reyann Davis, Ryan Lyde, Carrie Mrazek, Dezaraie Tovar, and Matthew Mrazek), his 6 great grandchildren(Cayla, Casey, Reylie, Lincoln, Rosie and Carlie), 3 sisters (Marie Clarke, Betty (Tommy) Goodridge, and Bobbie Perkins) and many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of J.D.'s life will occur on March 24 from 3-7 at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds where the Mrazek Grubbing Plow is on display.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019