John "Johnny D." DeLeon Rivas
Sinton - John "Johnny D." DeLeon Rivas passed away August 8, 2020. He was 73.
Johnny was born on June 24, 1947 in Delta, Ohio to Domingo and Leonor (DeLeon) Rivas. He lived in Sinton most of his life. Johnny was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was co-owner/operator of Roland & Johnny's Barber Shop where he was well-known and liked by the customers who were his friends. Johnny enjoyed playing poker, billiards and the Texas Lottery. He had a heart of gold and was always kind to people. Johnny greeted everyone he encountered with "Hey, pretty girl" or "Hey, my man". He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and son who will be missed by all who knew him.
Johnny is preceded in death by his mother: Leonor Rivas; brothers: Manuel Rivas and Raul Rivas; and sister: Olga Rivas.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Isidra S. "Tillie" Rivas of Sinton, Texas; son: Roland Rivas (Shannon) of Sinton, Texas; daughter: Belinda Ramirez (Jerry) of Taft, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; father: Domingo Rivas, Sr. of Sinton, Texas; brothers: Domingo Rivas, Jr. (Marty); Jose Rivas (Julia), all of Houston, Texas; sisters: Mary Lou Lopez; Irma Olivarez (Juan), all of Houston, Texas; Virginia Zapata (Jesse) and Sylvia Rivas, all of Sinton, Texas; and many extended family members.
Visitation will begin Sunday, August 16, 2020, 5:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Sinton. Interment will follow, 1:00 PM in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi.
