John Edward Lauer


1943 - 2019
John Edward Lauer Obituary
John Edward Lauer

Corpus Christi - John Edward Lauer, 75 of Corpus Christi, TX passed away peacefully at his residence on, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born in Skidmore, TX on September 12, 1943. He retired from CCAD after 25 years of service as a Sheet Metal Mechanic. He had a passion for woodworking and he loved his guns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Viola Lauer, one sister Annie Mae Byerley, and three brothers, James Richard Lauer, Paul Henry (Hank) Lauer and Charles Robert (Pete) Lauer.

He is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Joyce Marie Lauer, his son, John Edward Lauer Jr., his daughter, Jana Lauer Edwards, son in law, Mylon Edwards, his sisters, Minnie Lee Selcer, Joyce Lillian Ellison and Linda Irene Moyer (Mike), numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A Gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Journey Church, 12150 IH 37, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
