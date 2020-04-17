|
|
John Edward (Eddie) Pacheco
Corpus Christi - John Edward Pacheco, 67, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1952 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Roberto & Mable Pacheco. John Edward Pacheco is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Roberto & Mable Pacheco; one brother, Joe Medina and one sister, Carmen Pacheco.
Survivors include one brother: Robert (Cecilia) Pacheco of Kingsville, Texas; four sisters: Carolina Pacheco, Adel Pacheco, Mary Alice Pacheco, and Marilyn (Guy) Hutchison, all of Corpus Christi, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He had a love for playing golf, cooking, playing guitar, and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his nieces and nephews. "Uncle Eddie" will always be remembered for his passion for making people laugh and his quality time spent with all of his nieces and nephews while growing up. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.
His family would like to send a heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff at the DaVita Dialysis center (2222 S, Morgan Ave Suite 104 in Corpus Christi, Texas) for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests a donation to the Coastal Bend Blood Center or to the .
Private services entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020