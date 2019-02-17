|
John Edward Ross
Corpus Christi, TX
John Edward Ross, age 89, passed away February 10, 2019. He was born December 17, 1929 in Skidmore, TX to Cyril Pound and Norma Etter Ross. He served in the Air Force and retired from CP&L after 35 years.
After 68 years of marriage, he is survived by his wife Margaret Ross, children Mark Ross (Susan Gardner) and Pamela Ross of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren Benjamin (Sharon) Rodrigue of Falls City, TX and Kaye (Jesse) Alvarez of Corpus Christi, TX; great grandchildren Chelsea Hurlbut (Omar) of Corpus Christi, TX; Dylan and Darren Rodrigue of Falls City, TX and brothers Wilbur (Carolyn) Ross of Arlington, TX and David (Rose) Ross of Skidmore, TX.
He was a perfect example of a good man in all aspects of life. He never met a stranger, loved by all, and will be deeply missed. At his request, there will be no services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 17, 2019