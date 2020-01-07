|
John G. Flores, Sr.
Corpus Christi - John G. Flores, Sr., age 66, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1953, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Fred C. Flores and Juanita Mojarro. He married his wife of 34 years on December 23, 1982. John was a successful business owner of Universal Iron Works. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
John enjoyed family gathering and spending time with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family, sense of adventure, his wise words and great advice. His favorite hobbies were barbecuing, motorcycle riding, fishing and hunting.
John is preceded in death by his mother and father, Juanita and Fred Flores, his grandparents, Jesus and Consuelo Casares and his grandson, Dimitrio Flores.
John is survived by his soulmate, Anna Flores, his five children; John N. Flores, Billy Flores (Laura), Christopher Flores (Toth), John Flores, Jr. and Christina Flores (Gabriel), thirteen grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, Annaliese Marie.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers are John Flores, Jr., Obiel Martinez, Gabriel Garcia, Manuel Lopez, David Ramirez and Albert Guzman.
A special thank you to Gabriel Garcia and Alexis Diaz for their contributions made towards the funeral expenses.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020