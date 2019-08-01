Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Corpus Christi - John Harold Goodenough, 59, passed away suddenly last week. He was a gifted musician and a devoted son to Harold S. Goodenough and Marjorie East Goodenough. He is survived by 2 sisters and brothers-in-law Cathleen and Buz Waitz of San Antonio and Ellen and Bill Royce of Corpus Christi, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. He will be dearly missed by his family.

He was a graduate of King High School, Del Mar College, and North Texas State University. He also attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where he sang several leads in opera productions. John had been a member of First United Methodist Church for many years, singing in the choir, the Windjammers Quartet, and solos for special occasions. The family thanks the church family for their care and concern for John.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78401-3221; or Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, P. 0. Box 65, Corpus Christi, TX 78403.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
