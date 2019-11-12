|
John J. Fritsch Jr.
Kingsville - John J. Fritsch Jr. passed away surrounded by family on November 9, 2019 in Kingsville, Texas . He was born on October 3, 1929, in Luling, Texas to John J. Fritsch Sr. and Amalie Stephen Fritsch.
He is preceded in death by his parents Amalie and John Sr., brother, Marvin L. Fritsch.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie A. Fritsch, cousins, Tom Nelson of Alabama, Celeste Nelson of Atlanta, GA, and Elsie Nelson of Portland, OR.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6p.m.-8p.m at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019