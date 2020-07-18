John Janis Spolans



John Janis Spolans passed away on June 27, from complications following a heart attack. He had recently celebrated his 74th birthday. John was born June 10, 1946, in a displaced persons camp in Germany to Peteris and Elza Elknis Spolans. At the time, the family was fleeing Latvia from invading Russians. They came to the USA when he was 5, settling in South Dakota as farmers. After graduating from SDSU, John joined the Air Force as a navigator on F-4's. He based in Korea and Thailand and flew more than 100 missions over Vietnam. He was discharged as Captain. After being discharged, he worked in the computer industry as an analyst, programmer, salesman, district manager and trouble shooter in the banking area. He was an original member of the Old Farts and Cold Beer tennis team and the Padre Island Yacht Club.



John was married to Mary Bartly Scully for 45 years . They lived on N Padre Island TX for 35 years. They have two sons: Eric, his wife Rebecca, who live in LA and Brian, his wife Tanya and two grandchildren Finn (12) and Wyatt(9), who live in Saline, Michigan. He had 2 sisters, Malda (Joe Farnham) and Aina (Johnny Zvaners) now deceased, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, in-laws, Frank and Martha Lai and cousin, Joanne Dudley.



John was a great man always smiling, loved to travel and had some of the best stories. He was always kind to strangers, cared deeply for his friends and family, and will be sorely missed.



A celebration of life will be held when allowed.









