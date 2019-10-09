|
John Joe Mitchell, 74, joined the Choirs of Angels on October 7, 2019. He was born to Henry and Tomasita Mitchell on March 8, 1945, and lived all his life in Corpus Christi, TX. Joe was always smiling and never let an opportunity go by to use his beautiful voice to serenade those around him. An accomplished musician, Joe was a vocalist, trumpet player, and bass guitarist. Joe sang and played with several well—known bands, including Abel Perez, Freddie Martinez, Tony de la Rosa, Oscar Martinez, The Blue Satins, Agapito Zuniga, and Ray Ramos, just to name a few. He was also a Citgo Re?nery employee for 35 years. He loved his job and his Citgo family. Joe was always upbeat and encouraging, and there were no strangers to Joe. He would greet everyone with a huge bear hug and an "I love you" and you knew he sincerely meant it. He was especially devoted to his wife, Sylvia, and kept everyone laughing with his jokes about gladly doing whatever his "Preciosa" would request. Joe is survived by his wife, Sylvia Salinas Mitchell; his children: Amy (Travis) Crow of Dripping Springs, Joseph (Sharon) Mitchell and Amanda Mitchell Martin, both of Houston; his grandchildren: Savanna (Kirby) Clarke, Evan Mitchell, Ashton Martin, Kaitlyn Martin, Pryce Crow and Alexandria Crow; his brother, Hector Mitchell (In-Sook), of Waynesville, Missouri; his sister, Janie Glover of Amarillo; his sisters- in-law: Carmen (Alfonso) Garcia of Las Vegas, NV; Dora (Ruben) Peña of Alice and Sally Salinas of Corpus Christi. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Tomasita Mitchell, his brothers, Henry Jr. and Ernest Mitchell, his sisters, Elvira and Josephine Mitchell; his mother-in-law, Estefana G. Salinas and his sister-in-law, Graciela S. Ramos. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to West Oso High School.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019