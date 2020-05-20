Services
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Rosas Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:30 PM
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Church
John Joseph Perez Obituary
John Joseph Perez

John Joseph Perez, 30 years of age passed on May 18, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born on June 5, 1989 to Alva Garcia and Omero Perez. He was a computer repair technician. John had a beautiful heart, loved playing his guitar and had a passion for music. He was a 2007 graduate of Corpus Christi King High School, Class of 2007.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Antonio A. (Tony) & Guadalupe R. (Lupita) Garcia and his maternal uncle, Able B. Garcia, all from San Diego, Texas.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Rose Perez, his sisters, Gina (Willie) Pecina, Raeann (Robert) Dominguez, and his two nieces, Elaina & Gianna Dominguez and one nephew, Brevin Perez, all from Corpus Christi, Texas. His paternal grandparents, Pablo and Sara Perez, from Alice, Texas. A special aunt, Gloria Garcia-Schmidt, from Orange Grove, Texas, who he loved very dearly and his Special Bestest Brotherly Friend, Ram Perales, from Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

Family will be receiving friends and relatives on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home commencing at 10:00 a.m., followed by a rosary recited at 12:00 noon. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 12:30 p.m., to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at the Garcia Family Plot at the San Diego City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ram Perales, John Riojas, Brevin Perez, Willie Pecina, Adam Rodriguez and Robert Dominguez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 22, 2020
