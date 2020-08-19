John Kellam Coffin
( January 21, 1929 - July 22, 2020 )
John Kellam Coffin, 91, died on July 22, 2020 from complications from the Coronavirus. Kellam, as he was always known, was born in Mathis, Texas, on January 21, 1929, to Dorothy Kellam Coffin and Sylvester F. Coffin.
He attended Mathis schools until his family moved for a time to Victoria, Texas, where he graduated from Patti Welder High School In 1947. He attended Texas A & I College and served briefly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He returned to Mathis and joined his father in the dairy business. After the dairy business was sold, he farmed and ranched until his retirement.
He met Ruth Carlisle through a mutual friend in Corpus Christi and they married in 1959. They had two children, Katherine Lee and John Kellam Jr.
Kellam is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wade Coffin, and his daughter, Katherine Ramsey. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth, his son John, and wife Lynda, son-in-law David Ramsey, grandchildren Carolyn Ramsey Jones and husband Casey, grandson Robert Ramsey, two great-granddaughters Janie and Callie Jones, and sister-in-law Dorothy coffin.
Private graveside services were held at Tom Mathis Cemetery on July 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Mathis at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, consider contributions to First United Methodist Church in Mathis, Methodist Children's Home in Dallas, or a charity of choice
.